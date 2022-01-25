Left Menu

Tennis-Nishikori faces six months out after hip surgery

"After trying several different rehab options I have decided, together with my medical team, to have arthroscopic hip surgery this week," Nishikori said in a post on his app. "I will work as hard as I can, and the goal is to be back in about six months." Nishikori, who reached a career-high ranking of fourth shortly after becoming the first man from Asia to reach a major final at the 2014 U.S. Open, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and has struggled for consistency.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:47 IST
Tennis-Nishikori faces six months out after hip surgery
Kei Nishikori Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Japan's Kei Nishikori will be sidelined for up to six months after undergoing surgery for a hip injury, the former world number four said on Tuesday. The injury forced the 32-year-old to withdraw nL4N2TM30M from this month's Australian Open Grand Slam.

He last played at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, before ending his 2021 season in November due to a separate back injury nL4N2RT21G. "After trying several different rehab options I have decided, together with my medical team, to have arthroscopic hip surgery this week," Nishikori said in a post on his app.

"I will work as hard as I can, and the goal is to be back in about six months." Nishikori, who reached a career-high ranking of fourth shortly after becoming the first man from Asia to reach a major final at the 2014 U.S. Open, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and has struggled for consistency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022