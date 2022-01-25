Left Menu

Soccer-Barcelona's Fati to undergo 'conservative' treatment on leg injury

The 19-year-old was injured during Barcelona's 3-2 extra-time defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Jan. 20, his second appearance for the club after returning from a two-month spell on the sidelines. "The first team player Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan for the injury to the proximal tendon in his left hamstring," Barcelona said in a statement.

25-01-2022
Ansu Fati will not undergo surgery after aggravating an old leg injury, with the Barcelona forward opting for a "conservative" treatment plan, the club said on Tuesday. The 19-year-old was injured during Barcelona's 3-2 extra-time defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on Jan. 20, his second appearance for the club after returning from a two-month spell on the sidelines.

"The first team player Ansu Fati will follow a conservative recovery plan for the injury to the proximal tendon in his left hamstring," Barcelona said in a statement. "His recovery will dictate his return." Fati, who took over Barcelona's number 10 jersey from Lionel Messi when the Argentine left for Paris St Germain, came through the youth system at the Catalan club but has been plagued by injuries.

He underwent four surgeries to repair a knee injury sustained in November, 2020.

