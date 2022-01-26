Left Menu

Cricket-Injured Molineux out of Australian Women's World Cup squad

Despite the absence through injury of Molineux, fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck (foot) and spinner Georgia Wareham (knee), Flegler was upbeat about the Meg Lanning-captained squad. "We've been able to put together a really talented squad with some fresh faces as well as players with significant World Cup experience," he said.

Injured left-arm spin bowler Sophie Molineux will miss the Women's World Cup in New Zealand after being omitted from Australia's squad for the tournament. Selector Shawn Flegler said Molineux's expected timeline for recovery from a left foot stress fracture that has kept her out of the Women's Ashes series would have prevented her return until late into the World Cup.

"With limited match time and having to complete 10 days managed isolation, it was a tough call, but we weren't prepared to take the risk," Flegler said. In Molineux's absence, fellow spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington earned a long-awaited recall. Wellington was the leading wicket-taker in this season's Women's Big Bash League.

"Amanda-Jade provides us with another quality spin option and has the potential to play an important role spinning the ball away from the bat," Flegler said. Despite the absence through injury of Molineux, fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck (foot) and spinner Georgia Wareham (knee), Flegler was upbeat about the Meg Lanning-captained squad.

"We've been able to put together a really talented squad with some fresh faces as well as players with significant World Cup experience," he said. Australia's will open their campaign against England in Hamilton on March 5.

Squad: Darcie Brown, Nic Carey, Ash Gardner, Grace Harris, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington

