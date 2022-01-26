Left Menu

Rugby-England's Marler tests positive for COVID

England prop Joe Marler has withdrawn from the squad for this week's Six Nations training camp in Brighton after testing positive for COVID-19, England Rugby said on Tuesday. Marler, who plays for Harlequins in the Premiership and has made 72 appearances for England, went into isolation after returning a positive test on Tuesday.

England prop Joe Marler has withdrawn from the squad for this week's Six Nations training camp in Brighton after testing positive for COVID-19, England Rugby said on Tuesday.

Marler, who plays for Harlequins in the Premiership and has made 72 appearances for England, went into isolation after returning a positive test on Tuesday. "A subsequent PCR test taken that morning confirmed the result," England Rugby said in a statement. "All of the other England players and staff have undergone daily lateral flow testing -- all of which returned negative results."

England, who are preparing for the Six Nations at the camp in Brighton, suffered another disruption later on Tuesday as the players and staff were forced to evacuate their hotel due to a suspected electrical fire https://www.esfrs.org/news/2022-news/kings-road-fire-update in a manhole nearby. They were relocated to other accommodation.

England will kick off away to Scotland on Feb. 5 before facing Italy in Rome and hosting Wales and Ireland, completing their campaign away to France on March 19.

