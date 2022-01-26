Left Menu

Watford FC appoints Roy Hodgson as new coach

Premier League club Watford FC has appointed Roy Hodgson as their new coach.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-01-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 09:00 IST
Watford FC appoints Roy Hodgson as new coach
Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as new coach (Photo/ Watford FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Premier League club Watford FC has appointed Roy Hodgson as their new coach. "The ex-England national team boss is joined by his trusted assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets so admirably from 2002 until 2005," stated an official statement.

Best known for leading the Three Lions during a four-year spell which took in Euro 2012, World Cup 2014, and Euro 2016, Hodgson has also managed extensively at club level in England and across the world. Most notably in this country, he led Fulham to their highest ever Premier League finish and Europa League qualification, where the Cottagers knocked out the likes of Juventus, Wolfsburg, and Hamburg on their way to the final, eventually losing to Atletico Madrid.

Internationally, Hodgson has held the manager's position with the likes of Malmo, Inter Milan, Copenhagen, and Udinese - and he also led the national teams in Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and Finland. Hodgson and Lewington begin preparations immediately for Watford's next Premier League fixture; away to Burnley on Saturday, February 5.

Watford FC is currently in the 19th spot in Premier League standings with 14 points from 20 matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
2
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
3
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022