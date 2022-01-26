Prime Volleyball League professional setup, good platform for players: Bengaluru's Ranjit Singh

Bengaluru Torpedoes setter Ranjit Singh has said that the upcoming Prime Volleyball League will provide a professional setup for every player involved and it will help in giving further motivation to perform at the big stage. In an interaction with ANI, Singh opened up on his expectations from the upcoming tournament, his goals as a leader, and what he has learnt by playing in the national side.

"I am feeling very good, it is a professional league. I have played for India for a long period and now to play in a professional league, gives immense motivation to everyone involved, players will get financial benefits as well. It is a good platform for everyone, the league's popularity will grow," told ANI. "Actually, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted things for two years, bio-bubbles are here to stay. Athletes know about the challenges, they were training at their homes. Now, a tournament is happening and it is for the benefit of the players. The competition is happening for us only so maintaining the sanctity of the bubble is our responsibility. I am sure the players will manage," he added.

Ranjit was bought at Rs 4.4 lakh by the Bengaluru team in the auction held in December. The setter had started his career at the age of 17 and he has even led the senior side at the 2014 Asian Cup. "Prime Volleyball League will help the youth in the country and they will not struggle. The players will get the desired platform, we did not get that, but the upcoming players will hopefully get that. When I led the country in 2014, it was a huge responsibility and it was a huge challenge. I kept on talking to the players," said Ranjit.

"When I got through that tournament in 2014, it was a life-challenging experience. It made me more responsible, my life changed a lot after that. The captaincy also improved my game. It did affect me a lot. All the young players that are coming through will get a phase through Prime Volleyball League. Everyone has their own struggle but hopefully, this competition will reduce it to a significant level," he added. The Prime Volleyball League will get underway on February 5 and the tournament is scheduled to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium which will see the home team of Hyderabad Black Hawks taking on the mighty Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening fixture. The final of the competition will be played on February 27.

The tournament will consist of a total of 24 matches spread over a course of 23 days. Each of the seven franchises - Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, and Kolkata Thunderbolts - will play a single round-robin before the top four teams in the league stage qualify for the semi-finals. (ANI)

