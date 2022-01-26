Beth Mooney to return in Ashes Test, passed fit to play in just 10 days of injury

Australia batter Beth Mooney will be returning to the Ashes Test squad, after was she passed fit to play in just 10 days of sustaining a fractured jaw while training in the nets. The Ashes Test will kick start from Thursday in Canberra. Mooney fractured her jaw on the Monday prior to the first T20I in Adelaide.

On Wednesday in Canberra, captain Meg Lanning confirmed Mooney would play in the Test at Manuka Oval. "She's been passed fit to play. So from a medical perspective, that's all good. It was sort of around her comfort levels and confidence levels getting back into it after being hit, she's had no issues at all. So once she was cleared and she's confident and ready to go, there were no issues about bringing her back," Lanning said as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's pretty incredible. Right from the moment she got hit she was pretty positive about the whole situation. To be coming back to play international cricket around a week after having jaw surgery is pretty inspirational for the group and she's been really positive around everyone. She looks really good in the nets and in the field as well so she's confident she will have no issues moving forward," she added. With Mooney's return, Australia will have to make a decision for their top batting order.

"Between [Haynes], Moons and Midge [Healy], we'll work through what exactly that looks like. But they all can play a role on top of the order. So, again, we'll just have a look at the wicket and see what we think will work best but those three will certainly play, it just depends on the order with which we go," said Lanning. (ANI)

