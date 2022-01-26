Rugby-Farrell out of Six Nations with new ankle injury
England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Six Nations championship after suffering an ankle injury, head coach Eddie Jones said on Wednesday. Farrell had surgery on an ankle he injured playing for England against Australia in November then injured the other ankle in training with his club Saracens last week.
Farrell had surgery on an ankle he injured playing for England against Australia in November then injured the other ankle in training with his club Saracens last week. Speaking at the official Six Nations launch, Jones said that Farrell would also need surgery on the new injury.
"Massive blow for him personally, but it's a chance for people to step up," Jones said. Marcus Smith is set to play at flyhalf, though Jones has also recalled George Ford after Farrell's withdrawal.
