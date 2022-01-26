Left Menu

Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo made Member of the Order of Australia

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has been honoured by the Australian government in the country's 2022 Australia Day Honours List.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 18:16 IST
Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo made Member of the Order of Australia
Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris (Photo: Twitter/Formula 1) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has been honoured by the Australian government in the country's 2022 Australia Day Honours List. Ricciardo was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for "significant service to motor sport as a competitor and ambassador, and to the community", joining compatriots including wheelchair tennis player Dylan Alcott and Tokyo 2020 gold medallist swimmer Emma McKeon as one of the 1,040 Australians on the Honours List for this year.

Ricciardo is preparing for his second season with McLaren, having endured an up-and-down first year with the team in 2021, the highlight of which was a shock victory in the Italian Grand Prix - Ricciardo giving McLaren their first win since 2012, and his own first since the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix. Ricciardo's award comes just over a month after Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood at Windsor Castle, Hamilton becoming only the fourth F1 driver in history - along with Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and Jackie Stewart - to be knighted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022