Sports News Roundup: Clippers' 35-point comeback stuns Wizards; Flyers' Keith Yandle sets ironman mark, but Isles get win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Climate change threatens Winter Olympics and future snow sports -research

Climate change is threatening the Winter Olympics and the future of snow sports by making conditions much more dangerous for athletes and participants, experts warned in a report published a week before the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The Games, which start on Feb. 4, will be the first Winter Olympics to use almost 100% artificial snow, deploying more than 100 snow generators and 300 snow-cannons working flat out to cover the ski slopes.

Olympics-IOC says it talked to China's Peng Shuai last week

The International Olympic Committee talked with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai last week and will meet her in Beijing during next month's Winter Olympics, it said on Wednesday. Peng's situation became a matter of concern in November when the former women's number one doubles player alleged that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that social media post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

NBA roundup: Clippers' 35-point comeback stuns Wizards

Luke Kennard converted a four-point play with 1.9 seconds to play as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 35-point deficit to post a 116-115 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The result tied the second-largest comeback in NBA history, when the Sacramento Kings escaped a 35-point hole against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 21, 2009. The record was the Utah Jazz overturning a 36-point deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 27, 1996.

Tennis-I had zero confidence in outcome, says victorious Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev said he had "zero confidence" when he trailed Felix Auger-Aliassime by two sets in their Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday yet somehow found a way to claim victory in a Rod Laver Arena classic. The 25-year-old world number two was being outplayed by a majestic Auger-Aliassime and looked to be running out of ideas.

Tennis-Medvedev channels 'inner Novak' to down Auger-Aliassime in five-set thriller

Top seed Daniil Medvedev battled back from two sets down and saved a match point against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-7(4) 3-6 7-6(2) 7-5 6-4 victory on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Russian had his back firmly up against the wall for much of an absorbing contest as Auger-Aliassime produced some stunning tennis on Rod Laver Arena.

Tennis-Swiatek controls emotions to outlast Kanepi and book semis spot

French Open winner Iga Swiatek managed to temper her frustrations and rally from a set and a break down in brutal heat to overpower Estonian Kaia Kanepi 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final. Poland's Swiatek will next meet 27th-seeded American Danielle Collins, who earlier defeated Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 7-5 6-1, for a place in Saturday's final at Melbourne Park.

NHL roundup: Flyers' Keith Yandle sets ironman mark, but Isles get win

Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:09 left as the New York Islanders spoiled Keith Yandle's historic night and extended the Philadelphia Flyers' winless streak to a franchise-record 13 games with a 4-3 win in Elmont, N.Y., on Tuesday. Noah Dobson, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders, who overcame an early 2-0 deficit to win for the fourth time in five games (4-1-0) and improve to 10-4-1 since Dec. 7. Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves.

Beijing Olympics could affect Russian thinking about Ukraine invasion - U.S. diplomat

The Beijing Winter Olympics could affect the timing of any Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping would not be happy if the two were to coincide. Sherman, who led a U.S. delegation in talks with Russian officials in Europe earlier this month, said she did not know whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to invade, but that indications suggested an invasion could come between now and mid-February.

Soccer-Infantino suggests biennial World Cup could prevent migrant deaths in Mediterranean

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday that increased revenues from a biennial World Cup would create opportunities for Africans who otherwise could migrate and find "death in the sea" crossing the Mediterranean. The idea of a World Cup every two years has been gathering steam with Infantino trying to get support from national federations, saying the switch would create an extra $4.4 billion in revenues for the world body.

Tennis-Tsitsipas dances into Australian Open semis with Sinner thrashing

After a phenomenal performance against Jannik Sinner on Wednesday, Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas feels as though he is in the zone to produce something special at the 2022 Australian Open. The fourth seed credited his 6-3 6-4 6-2 defeat of the Italian in just over two hours on Rod Laver Arena to adopting a more humble approach to tennis after some setbacks.

