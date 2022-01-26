Left Menu

Matter of great pride for entire family, says Neeraj Chopra's father on Padma Shri, PVSM

Neeraj Chopra's father Satish Kumar said that it is a matter of great pride for the entire family that the javelin thrower has been conferred with the Padma Shri and Param Vashistha Seva Medal.

Matter of great pride for entire family, says Neeraj Chopra's father on Padma Shri, PVSM
Neeraj Chopra's father Satish Kumar said that it is a matter of great pride for the entire family that the javelin thrower has been conferred with the Padma Shri and Param Vashistha Seva Medal. Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has been conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of India. The 24-year-old created history at Tokyo 2020 by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympic Games.

Neeraj Chopra - a Subedar in the Indian Army - also got the Param Vishisht Seva Medal by the 4 Rajputana Rifles for his distinguished service. His father Satish told ANI, "It is a matter of great pride for the entire family that Neeraj is getting this honour."

He further added that: "It is a matter of pride that Neeraj received the award and that the country, the government considered him worthy of this honour." Neeraj Chopra's grandfather said: "I thank the countrymen for giving Neeraj Chopra so much respect."

The other Padmi Shri awardees are Tokyo Paralympic champions Sumit Antil (javelin throw), Pramod Bhagat, and Avani Lekhara (shooting), along with Indian women's hockey team star Vandana Katariya. While the Paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India. (ANI)

