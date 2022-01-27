Left Menu

Soccer-Substitute keeper Abo Gabal the shootout hero as Egypt advance

Abo Gabal pushed the penalty onto the crossbar from Bailly’s weak attempt as seven-time winners Egypt set up a quarter-final with north African rivals Morocco at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on Sunday. It was a lively match at the Japoma Stadium in Douala in which both sides created enough chances to win the game, but also at times lacked quality in the attacking third at either end in another largely quiet outing for Egyptian captain Mohamed Salah.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 00:28 IST
Soccer-Substitute keeper Abo Gabal the shootout hero as Egypt advance

Egypt booked a quarter-final place at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 5-4 shootout victory over Ivory Coast after a goalless draw on Wednesday as substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal saved a casual penalty from Ivorian defender Eric Bailly. Abo Gabal pushed the penalty onto the crossbar from Bailly's weak attempt as seven-time winners Egypt set up a quarter-final with north African rivals Morocco at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on Sunday.

It was a lively match at the Japoma Stadium in Douala in which both sides created enough chances to win the game, but also at times lacked quality in the attacking third at either end in another largely quiet outing for Egyptian captain Mohamed Salah. Egypt are seeking their first continental title since 2010 having surprisingly fallen at the last-16 stage on home soil in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022