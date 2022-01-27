Left Menu

Soccer-Equatorial Guinea edge Mali on penalties to advance at Cup of Nations

Equatorial Guinea continued their giantkilling run with a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Mali after a goalless draw in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash in Limbe on Wednesday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Equatorial Guinea continued their giantkilling run with a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Mali after a goalless draw in their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash in Limbe on Wednesday. Equatorial Guinea are the final side to advance to the last eight where they will meet Senegal on Sunday.

Their 20-year-old goalkeeper Jesus Owono made two saves in the shootout which was concluded after 16 kicks. Mali had been the overwhelming favourites but turned in an underwhelming performance despite dominating possession and creating most of the chances. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

