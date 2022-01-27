Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Eagles' Pro Bowl G Brandon Brooks announces retirement

Three-time Pro Bowl guard and Super Bowl LII champion Brandon Brooks of the Philadelphia Eagles announced his retirement Wednesday after two injury-marred seasons. Brooks, 32, missed the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles tendon and played only two games in 2021 before landing on injured reserve with a pectoral strain.

Climate change threatens Winter Olympics and future snow sports -research

Climate change is threatening the Winter Olympics and the future of snow sports by making conditions much more dangerous for athletes and participants, experts warned in a report published a week before the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

The Games, which start on Feb. 4, will be the first Winter Olympics to use almost 100% artificial snow, deploying more than 100 snow generators and 300 snow-cannons working flat out to cover the ski slopes.

NFL-Chiefs fans donate $178,000 to Buffalo hospital after win over Bills

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs have donated nearly $200,000 to a children's hospital in Buffalo this week as a show of respect after their team eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in one of the greatest NFL games ever played. With 13 seconds left in regulation during Sunday's game, Kansas City went 44 yards down the field to kick a field goal that forced overtime where the Chiefs prevailed to move one win away from playing in the Super Bowl.

Olympics-IOC says it talked to China's Peng Shuai last week

The International Olympic Committee talked with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai last week and will meet her in Beijing during next month's Winter Olympics, it said on Wednesday. Peng's situation became a matter of concern in November when the former women's number one doubles player alleged that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past. After that social media post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

NBA roundup: Clippers' 35-point comeback stuns Wizards

Luke Kennard converted a four-point play with 1.9 seconds to play as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 35-point deficit to post a 116-115 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night. The result tied the second-largest comeback in NBA history, when the Sacramento Kings escaped a 35-point hole against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 21, 2009. The record was the Utah Jazz overturning a 36-point deficit to defeat the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 27, 1996.

Soccer-USMNT 'ready to go' for critical World Cup qualifying window

U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter said on Wednesday he is not putting any added pressure on his team for the penultimate three-game World Cup qualifying window where they could move closer toward securing a spot in Qatar. While the upcoming window includes two critical home dates for the United States and a chance for them to start staking a World Cup claim, Berhalter said that did not require them to alter their approach.

NFL-Fans attending Super Bowl will receive free KN95 masks

All attendees at next month's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium will be given free KN95 masks and be required to wear them when not actively eating or drinking in an effort stem the spread of COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Public Health director said. KN95 masks are designed to filter out at least 95% of particulate matter in the air.

Tennis-Medvedev channels 'inner Novak' to down Auger-Aliassime in five-set thriller

Top seed Daniil Medvedev battled back from two sets down and saved a match point against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-7(4) 3-6 7-6(2) 7-5 6-4 victory on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Russian had his back firmly up against the wall for much of an absorbing contest as Auger-Aliassime produced some stunning tennis on Rod Laver Arena.

Tennis-Swiatek controls emotions to outlast Kanepi and book semis spot

French Open winner Iga Swiatek managed to temper her frustrations and rally from a set and a break down in brutal heat to overpower Estonian Kaia Kanepi 4-6 7-6(2) 6-3 on Wednesday to reach her first Australian Open semi-final. Poland's Swiatek will next meet 27th-seeded American Danielle Collins, who earlier defeated Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 7-5 6-1, for a place in Saturday's final at Melbourne Park.

NHL roundup: Flyers' Keith Yandle sets ironman mark, but Isles get win

Zach Parise scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:09 left as the New York Islanders spoiled Keith Yandle's historic night and extended the Philadelphia Flyers' winless streak to a franchise-record 13 games with a 4-3 win in Elmont, N.Y., on Tuesday. Noah Dobson, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal also scored for the Islanders, who overcame an early 2-0 deficit to win for the fourth time in five games (4-1-0) and improve to 10-4-1 since Dec. 7. Ilya Sorokin made 14 saves.

