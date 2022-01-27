Left Menu

Tennis-'Special Ks' roll into Australian Open doubles final

The pairing of Kyrgios and Kokkinakis entered the year's first major as wildcards and went on to defeat top seeds Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic of Croatia in the second round. Australian fans have flocked to Melbourne Park to support the duo and provide a raucous atmosphere at their matches, bringing the doubles more attention than normal at Melbourne Park.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:05 IST
Tennis-'Special Ks' roll into Australian Open doubles final
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The "Special Ks" show will have one final episode at the Australian Open after Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis progressed to the men's doubles final against compatriots Max Purcell and Matt Ebden.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, nicknamed the "Special Ks" as juniors, defeated third-seeded pair of Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Argentine Horacio Zeballos 7-6(4) 6-4 in front of a capacity crowd at the Rod Laver Arena. "It sounds stupid, but winning has been our second priority every time," Kokkinakis told reporters. "We hope to have fun, enjoy ourselves, enjoy our time on court. Hopefully they (crowd) feel like they've paid good money to watch us."

Playing at the same time over at Margaret Court Arena, Ebden and Purcell defeated the second-seeded pair of American Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury of Britain 6-3 7-6(9) with far fewer people in the stands. The pairing of Kyrgios and Kokkinakis entered the year's first major as wildcards and went on to defeat top seeds Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic of Croatia in the second round.

Australian fans have flocked to Melbourne Park to support the duo and provide a raucous atmosphere at their matches, bringing the doubles more attention than normal at Melbourne Park. As is often the case in matches involving Kyrgios the mercurial Australian lost his cool with the umpire, this time over a net cord sensor. He then rebuked a fan for making a noise while he was in the serving motion.

Kyrgios was broken in that game and smashed his racquet on court. He showed the middle finger to the fan and then blew up at chair umpire James Keothavong for what he said was a failure to control the crowd. "I try to be a steady head out there for him," said Kokkinakis. "Also don't want to take away that energy and that fire because I think that's what makes Nick, Nick."

Kyrgios said his goal was to bring new fans to tennis. "If they flick on a match and they have Thanasi and I playing in an entertaining doubles match, they know nothing about tennis, if they watch that match just then, they probably would tune in next time," he said.

"That's what I'm about. That's what I want to bring. I think that's how the sport is going to survive."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022