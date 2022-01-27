Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic set to return next month in Dubai

Organisers of the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships said the Serb was entered for the tournament, which is scheduled to start on Feb. 21. "We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the 12th time when he will be seeking his sixth title and we wish him the best of luck," said Colm McLoughlin, chief executive of Dubai Duty Free.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:36 IST
Tennis-Djokovic set to return next month in Dubai
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Novak Djokovic is set to return to action in Dubai next month for the first time since he was deported from Australia over his COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the Melbourne Park Grand Slam.

The 34-year-old Serb, who is unvaccinated, was deported after an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held. Organisers of the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships said the Serb was entered for the tournament, which is scheduled to start on Feb. 21.

"We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the 12th time when he will be seeking his sixth title and we wish him the best of luck," said Colm McLoughlin, chief executive of Dubai Duty Free. Djokovic's official website https://m.novakdjokovic.com/ios/#/stats_schedule also confirmed his participation in the Dubai tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022