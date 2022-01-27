Left Menu

Tennis-Collins crushes Swiatek to set up Barty final

It was a repeat show in the second set as a dominant Collins again roared into a 4-0 lead. This time there was no counter-attack by 2020 French Open champion Swiatek as Collins, showing no nerves as her first Grand Slam final loomed, wrapped up victory on her second match point in 78 minutes.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 17:10 IST
American Danielle Collins stunned Poland's Iga Swiatek with a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory to reach the Australian Open final on Thursday where she will face local favourite Ash Barty. Collins, ranked 30 in the world, made a lighting start on Rod Laver Arena and raced into a 4-0 lead.

Seventh seed Swiatek responded to claw back some of the damage but 28-year-old Collins held firm to close out the set. It was a repeat show in the second set as a dominant Collins again roared into a 4-0 lead.

This time there was no counter-attack by 2020 French Open champion Swiatek as Collins, showing no nerves as her first Grand Slam final loomed, wrapped up victory on her second match point in 78 minutes.

