HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day 11

Highlights of the 11th day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday: * Barty unlocks Keys to reach maiden Australian Open final Ash Barty stood one win away from ending Australia's 44-year wait for a home-grown champion after she defeated American Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 in the Australian Open semi-final.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 17:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Ash Barty stood one win away from ending Australia's 44-year wait for a home-grown champion after she defeated American Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 in the Australian Open semi-final. The Wimbledon champion continued her remarkable run during the past fortnight in Melbourne Park and reached the final without dropping a set, losing just 21 games in six matches.

* Collins crushes Swiatek to set up Barty final American Danielle Collins stunned Poland's Iga Swiatek with a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory to reach the Australian Open final where she will face local favorite Ash Barty.

Collins, ranked 30 in the world, made a lighting start on Rod Laver Arena and raced into a 4-0 lead. * 'Special Ks' roll into Australian Open doubles final

The "Special Ks" show will have one final episode at the Australian Open after Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis progressed to the men's doubles final against compatriots Max Purcell and Matt Ebden. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, nicknamed the "Special Ks" as juniors, defeated third-seeded pair of Spaniard Marcel Granollers and Argentine Horacio Zeballos 7-6(4) 6-4 in front of a capacity crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

* Australian Alcott bows out beaten, but unbowed A day after beginning his reign as 'Australian of the Year', quad wheelchair champion Dylan Alcott was denied a fairytale finish to his decorated career on Rod Laver Arena.

The Melburnian, who was seeking an eighth Australian Open title, fought valiantly against Dutchman Sam Schroder but was ultimately overwhelmed 7-5 6-0.

