Zafar Iqbal pays tribute to hockey legend Charanjit Singh, says he was one of finest players

Tributes are pouring for hockey legend Charanjit Singh who died on Thursday in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh due to age-related complications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:45 IST
Charanjit Singh with Jawaharlal Nehru (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tributes are pouring for hockey legend Charanjit Singh who died on Thursday in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh due to age-related complications. Charanjit Singh led India to a gold medal in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Zafar Iqbal, a former Indian hockey captain who was part of the team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Olympics, said Charanjit Singh was one of the greatest centre half players India has produced. "It is sad that he is no more with us. He was one of the greatest centre-halfs India has ever produced and he has captained India at the 1964 Olympic Games where India won the gold medal defeating Pakistan in the finals. He was one of the finest players and a gentleman. Never heard him speaking loudly," Zafar Iqbal told ANI.

During Zafar Iqbal's playing days, Charanjit Singh was a selector of the Indian hockey team. "He was a selector during my time in 1977-78. He used to visit Patiala where we had long camps there. He was soft-spoken and was a great player. I really feel sorry for the entire family and all hockey lovers. He lived his life. He was a golden captain. He was honoured with a Padma Shri and Arjuna Award," Zafar Iqbal said.

Charanjit Singh was also part of the Indian team that won a silver medal in the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome. He was also a member of the 1962 Asian Games team that bagged a silver medal. (ANI)

