Cycling-Rivera becomes second Ineos rider to crash in training after Bernal

Bernal, the winner of the 2019 Tour de France and last year's Giro d'Italia, suffered injuries to his spine, legs, and chest after hitting a stationary bus on Monday. On Tuesday, doctors said that the Colombian was recovering well after successful neurosurgery.

Updated: 28-01-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 13:20 IST
Ineos Grenadiers rider Brandon Rivera crashed while training near Bogota and was taken to hospital on Thursday, the British outfit said, three days after team-mate Egan Bernal suffered serious injuries while training in the same region. "Unfortunately, @_brandon_2103 has crashed while training in Colombia today (Thursday) and been taken to hospital. He's suffered a fractured and dislocated elbow, and has dislocated his AC joint," Ineos said in a statement on Twitter https://twitter.com/INEOSGrenadiers/status/1486791042502377475?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet.

Reports in the local media said that the 25-year-old was taken to the same clinic as Bernal on the outskirts of the Colombian capital.

On Tuesday, doctors said that the Colombian was recovering well after successful neurosurgery.

