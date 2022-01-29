Patna Pirates face Jaipur Pink Panthers, Bengaluru Bulls take on Tamil Thalaivas in PKL

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will be keen to consolidate their top two spot when they lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Sunday.

The Patna squad is filled with talent and energy but it is their defence that has impressed the most.

Sunil and young Iranian Mohammadreza Shadloui have made the corners raid-proof with their holds, while cover defenders Neeraj Kumar and Sajin C have pounced on every raider trying to escape with a point.

Deepak Hooda is nursing an injury, which means Jaipur once again will look at Arjun Deshwal for raiding solutions. He has shouldered the responsibilities well but Jaipur have very little depth to back him up.

Jaipur will have to play employ an aggressive defence even if that means leaking a few points. Sahul Kumar and Sandeep Dhull will need to bring their best to the mat.

Monu Goyat and Prashanth Rai will once again be the lead raiders for Patna. The second match of the day will feature Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls in a southern derby.

With four losses in five matches, Bengaluru Bulls are a team in mini crisis. While their captain Pawan Sehrawat has performed well in the raiding department, his teammates have failed to maintain the pressure. Pawan is their key weapon and the Bulls might be better off managing his time on the mat more cleverly. In Chandran Ranjit, Bharat and Deepak Narwal, the Bulls have strong raiders who have been deprived of a major role due to Pawan's presence. The southern derby against Tamil Thalaivas might be the perfect match for them to try out a new strategy and regain much-needed form. Thalaivas have endured a difficult time on the mat as well and are winless in their last five outings. The much-famed defence has faltered too with captain Surjeet Singh looking error-prone and hesitant.

The team had 18 unsuccessful tackles against the Pirates in their previous game which should give the Bulls raiders some belief. The Thalaivas raiders have struggled too. Manjeet and Ajinkya Pawar had an off-colour night against an aggressive Patna defence, but the shaky Bulls defence might be an easier opponent to deal with.

