'Such an honour': Brett Lee on receiving letter from PM Modi on Republic Day

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee, who received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 75th Republic Day as a "mark of gratitude for his friendship" towards the country, on Saturday expressed his gratitude for the "honour".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 16:53 IST
Former Australia pacer Brett Lee (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Former Australia pacer Brett Lee, who received a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's 75th Republic Day as a "mark of gratitude for his friendship" towards the country, on Saturday expressed his gratitude for the "honour". Taking to his Twitter, Lee wrote, "Such an honour to receive this letter. Thank you @narendramodiIt's no secret how much I love India & its people & feel grateful that I've been able to spend so many years enjoying this beautiful country I'm a few days late, but Happy Republic Day India."

Lee's tweet was in response to PM Modi's letter of appreciation, in which he had thanked the former pacer for his love and affection towards India and its culture. The former Australian player also tagged the official Twitter handles of the Prime Minister's Office and the High Commission of India in Canberra.

Ever since his playing days, Lee has enjoyed a great fan following in India and once he represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), his popularity multiplied in the country. Lee also enjoys great camaraderie with Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

Meanwhile, India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, where a Parade showcased India's military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives were included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine ministries were showcased at the Republic Day parade this year. (ANI)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

