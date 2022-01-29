Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-No track, but British skeleton quartet aim to maintain medal streak in Beijing

For a country that does not even boast a skeleton track, Britain's record at producing Olympic medal winners in the high-speed sliding sport is phenomenal. Since skeleton returned to the programme at Salt Lake City in 2002, British sliders have won three gold medals, three bronze and one silver.

Tennis-Medvedev, Tsitsipas both fined after high-octane semi-final

Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev was fined for an outburst against the umpire in Friday's high-octane semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was himself penalised for illegal coaching. In all, A$69,000 in fines have been handed out for 24 code violations in the men's events - compared with just A$9,500 against five players in the women's competitions, tournament organisers Tennis Australia said on Saturday.

Olympics-China says U.S. plans to pay athletes to 'sabotage' Beijing Games

China's foreign ministry and an official newspaper have accused the United States of planning to interfere with and "sabotage" the Beijing Winter Olympics by paying athletes from some countries to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticise China. The allegations were made a week before the Games start amid tensions between the two superpowers that has included a diplomatic boycott of the event by the United States, which has been joined by several other countries.

Olympics-Jamaican bobsleigh team committed to overcome challenges at Beijing

Jamaica's bobsleigh team are determined to overcome financial issues and challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic as their four-man line-up returns to the Winter Games for the first time in 24 years. Jamaica's bobsleigh teams have been a welcome sight at Winter Games ever since the nation, known more for its tropical climate, beat the odds to qualify for the 1988 Calgary Olympics which inspired the feel-good Disney film 'Cool Runnings'.

Tennis-Streetfighter Collins bows out with defiance

Dressed in black for her first Grand Slam final, Danielle Collins looked the part as she sought to play the villain and wreck local hero Ash Barty's coronation at the Australian Open on Saturday. For a giddy half-hour as she stormed to a 5-1 lead in the second set at Rod Laver Arena, fists pumping and roaring in defiance, the American seemed primed for victory in a three-act thriller.

Tennis-Australia conquered, Barty's coach calls for change at U.S. Open

Australian Open champion Ash Barty's coach believes her only chance of completing a career Grand Slam is if the organisers of the U.S. Open opt for a different ball. Craig Tyzzer's belief that the world number one was capable of winning Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces was validated on Saturday when she triumphed at Melbourne Park.

Tennis-Kyrgios, Kokkinakis end 'Special Ks' show with doubles triumph

The "Special Ks" show at the Australian Open ended on a high after Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis claimed their first major title by defeating compatriots Max Purcell and Matt Ebden in the men's doubles final on Saturday. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, nicknamed the "Special Ks" as juniors, entertained the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena with a 7-5 6-4 victory under the lights.

Tennis-Barty realises dream to end Australia's 44-year wait for home champion

Ash Barty is rarely emotional on court but when she accomplished her dream of winning the Australian Open, which also ended the home nation's 44-year wait for a singles champion, she tilted her head back and let out an almighty roar.

Fans all around Melbourne Park and around the country were also roaring with joy as the world number one fought back from 5-1 down in the second set against big-hitting American Danielle Collins to complete a 6-3 7-6(2) win and clinch her third Grand Slam title.

Tennis-Barty celebrates home triumph with Australian greats

Moments before the most important match of Ash Barty's career in Australia, she bounced about on her feet, chatting to coach Craig Tyzzer in the corridors of Melbourne Park. The world number one looked relaxed despite the enormity of the moment ahead of her at Rod Laver Arena.

Tennis-Peng Shuai T-shirt campaign resumes on finals day at Melbourne Park

Activists made the most of the reversal of an earlier ban by giving away hundreds of T-shirts bearing the question "Where is Peng Shuai?" on women's final day at the Australian Open on Saturday. The T-shirts, highlighting concerns about the Chinese tennis player, were confiscated by security last weekend but tournament chief Craig Tiley on Tuesday said that they would be allowed as long as fans wearing them were not disruptive.

