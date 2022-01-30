Soccer-Barcelona sign winger Traore on loan from Wolves

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 00:25 IST
Barcelona have signed speedy Spain winger Adama Traore on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of the season, the LaLiga club announced on Saturday. The agreement includes an option to make the transfer permanent, Barcelona said in a statement https://www.fcbarcelona.com/en/football/first-team/news/2465304/adama-traore-comes-to-fc-barcelona-on-loan.

Traore is a product of Barca's La Masia youth academy, where Lionel Messi and manager Xavi Hernandez developed, but played only four times for the Catalans before moving to Aston Villa in August 2015 for 10 million euros ($11.14 million). A year later he joined Middlesbrough where he spent two seasons before signing for Wolves in 2018. His electric pace saw him finally reach his potential and led to a call-up from his country whom he has since represented eight times. ($1 = 0.8974 euros)

