Soccer-United say Greenwood won't play until further notice after assault claim - Sky

Manchester United have said forward Mason Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice after being accused of assaulting a woman, Sky Sports reported on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 22:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United have said forward Mason Greenwood will not train or play for the Premier League club until further notice after being accused of assaulting a woman, Sky Sports reported on Sunday. The allegations including video, photographs and a voice note were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted.

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," United said in a statement, according to Sky Sports. The club earlier said in a statement to Reuters that they "do not condone violence of any kind".

Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season. The 20-year-old began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

