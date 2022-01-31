Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester Utd suspend Greenwood following assault accusation

Greater Manchester Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault and was being held in custody for questioning after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. In keeping with police practice they did not name the suspect.

Manchester United suspended footballer Mason Greenwood on Sunday, a move that followed accusations online that the 20-year-old player had assaulted a woman.

In an initial statement on Sunday, the club said it was "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media," saying it would not comment further until the facts had been established, and adding: "Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

In a later statement, United said, "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice." Reuters was not immediately able to contact Greenwood or a representative for him. The BBC reported that Greenwood had not responded to the social media allegations.

The allegations against Greenwood, including video, photographs and a voice note, were posted on Instagram on Sunday morning and later deleted. Greater Manchester Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault and was being held in custody for questioning after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

In keeping with police practice they did not name the suspect. "An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault," the police said in a statement.

Greenwood has six goals and two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for United this season. He began his career at United's academy and has played once for the England national team. (Writing by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru and Richard Martin in London Editing by Hugh Lawson and Frances Kerry)

