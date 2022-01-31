Left Menu

Several Khelo India centres to be established across country: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that to promote the growth of sports in the country, the central and the state governments will collaborate to establish several Khelo India centres across the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 13:51 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo credit: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that to promote the growth of sports in the country, the central and the state governments will collaborate to establish several Khelo India centres across the country. On the first day of the budget session of the Parliament, the President addressed the joint sitting and said, "We have all witnessed the strength of India's youth during the Tokyo Olympics. It was our best performance in an international level competition and we won seven medals. Even in Tokyo Paralympics, India's Paralympians won 19 medals and created a new record."

"To strengthen our country's performance in Olympics and Paralympics, the central government will collaboration with the state governments and establish several Khelo India centres across India," he added. With the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on Monday, the government is all set to lay Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in both Houses.

Economic Survey 2021-22 and the Statistical Appendix will be laid on the table of the Lok Sabha at around 12.45 pm by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while it will be tabled in Upper House a few minutes after the House assembles at 2.30 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

