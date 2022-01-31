Left Menu

Real Betis' punishment for fan violence is reduced

The Spanish soccer federation cut Real Betis punishment for fan violence on Monday, shutting only a section of its stadium instead of the entire venue after a player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands in a Copa del Rey match.The federation had initially closed the Benito Villamarn Stadium after the object hit Sevilla player Joan Jordn on the head and forced the suspension of the game.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:32 IST
Real Betis' punishment for fan violence is reduced
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish soccer federation cut Real Betis' punishment for fan violence on Monday, shutting only a section of its stadium instead of the entire venue after a player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown from the stands in a Copa del Rey match.

The federation had initially closed the Benito Villamarín Stadium after the object hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán on the head and forced the suspension of the game. Jordán was taken to hospital but quickly recovered. The match resumed a day later behind closed doors. Betis appealed the federation's ruling and now only the section of the venue from where the object was thrown will be closed for the next two home matches. Betis is away at Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Its next home match is against Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini sits third in the league, 10 points behind leader Real Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022