Soccer-Transfer deadline day deals

Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (times GMT): 1403 MAN CITY SIGN FORWARD ALVAREZ FROM RIVER PLATE

Premier League champions Manchester City have signed Argentina forward Julian Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal. He will remain with River on loan at least until July. Argentine newspaper Ole reported that City will pay River $26 million dollars for Alvarez, making him the Argentine club's most expensive sale since Javier Saviola moved to Barcelona in 2001.

1102 BURNLEY SIGN FORWARD WEGHORST Premier League club Burnley have signed Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst from Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg on a three-and-a-half-year contract. British media reported the deal was worth 12 million pounds ($16.12 million).

0820 FREE AGENT ERIKSEN JOINS BRENTFORD Brentford have signed Denmark international midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the Premier League season. Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in a European Championship match against Finland in June.

"I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon," Eriksen said in a video on Twitter. ($1 = 0.7443 pounds) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge)

