Soccer-Lyon sign Ndombele, Faivre on transfer deadline day

Lyon said they have brought in Ndombele to cover for the departure of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who signed for Premier League club Newcastle United on Sunday. The Ligue 1 side signed 23-year-old French international Faivre on a 4-1/2 year contract.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 21:54 IST
Olympique Lyonnais have completed the signings of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and forward Romain Faivre on transfer deadline day, the French club said on Monday. Tottenham Hotspur's Ndombele returned to former club Lyon on loan until June 30, 2022, with an option to buy for 65 million euros ($72.81 million), according to media reports.

Ndombele, who joined Spurs from Lyon for a club record fee of 54 million pounds ($72.59 million) in 2019, has failed to impress in England, and was booed off by fans when substituted against Morecambe in the FA Cup earlier this month. Lyon said they have brought in Ndombele to cover for the departure of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who signed for Premier League club Newcastle United on Sunday.

The Ligue 1 side signed 23-year-old French international Faivre on a 4-1/2 year contract. "The amount of the transfer is 15 million euros, to which may be added a further bonus of 2 million euros as well as a 15% sell-on clause on any future transfer," Lyon said.

Faivre has made 21 appearances in Ligue 1 for Brest this season, scoring seven goals and registering five assists. Lyon are 11th in the league standings, and next face Monaco on Feb. 6.

($1 = 0.8927 euros) ($1 = 0.7439 pounds)

