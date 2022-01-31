Left Menu

Sindhu recovers from COVID-19, entire India squad fit for semifinal against Australia

India U-19 cricketer Nishant Sindhu has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection for the all-important semifinal against Australia in the U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday.The development means that all squad members are available for the crucial game.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 31-01-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 22:21 IST
Sindhu recovers from COVID-19, entire India squad fit for semifinal against Australia

India U-19 cricketer Nishant Sindhu has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection for the all-important semifinal against Australia in the U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday.

The development means that all squad members are available for the crucial game. Sindhu had led the side in two league games in the absence of Yash Dhull who had tested positive along with four team members before the game against Ireland.

Sindhu tested positive after the final league against Uganda.

''All are available for selection for the Australia game. Sindhu has tested negative,'' an ICC source told PTI.

Record four-time champions India had beaten Australia in the warm-up game ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

A rogue rocket is on course to crash into the Moon. It won’t be the first

 Australia
3
N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

N Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam

 North Korea
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022