Leo Brent Bozell III: Trump's Controversial Envoy to South Africa
Leo Brent Bozell III, appointed by Donald Trump as the U.S. ambassador to South Africa, presented his credentials amid tense U.S.-South Africa relations. Despite differences, Bozell aims for a lasting partnership. Strained ties include disagreements over minority treatment and South Africa's foreign relations with Russia and China.
Johannesburg, Feb 23 (Reuters) - In a move that could redefine U.S.-South Africa relations, Leo Brent Bozell III, a conservative activist and writer, officially assumes his role as U.S. ambassador. The presentation of his credentials to South African official Clayson Monyela marks a notable moment amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions.
The backdrop is complicated: President Trump has levied accusations against South Africa regarding the alleged persecution of its white minority and scrutinized its diplomatic links with Russia and China, leading to trade tariffs and cease of aid.
Bozell, in his Senate hearing, emphasized his intention to foster a respectful relationship and explore opportunities for cooperation, despite the underlying discord. South Africa has faced challenges in maintaining a formal diplomatic presence in Washington following the expulsion of its previous ambassador.
(With inputs from agencies.)
