Soccer-Man Utd's Van de Beek joins Everton on loan

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan on transfer deadline day, the Premier League clubs said on Monday. Van de Beek, who was signed by United for 35 million pounds ($47.05 million) in 2020, has found limited playing time at the Old Trafford club under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim boss Ralf Rangnick. The Dutchman made only four league starts for United since his transfer.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 00:30 IST
The Dutchman made only four league starts for United since his transfer. He was also linked with a loan move to Crystal Palace but becomes new manager https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/everton-appoint-lampard-new-manager-after-benitez-dismissal-2022-01-31 Frank Lampard's first signing at Goodison Park. "I think it is a great club. There are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table," Van de Beek said.

"I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision. "I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position -- a midfield player who scored a lot of goals."

Everton have only one league win since September and their alarming dip in form forced the club to sack Rafa Benitez earlier this month, with Duncan Ferguson named as caretaker. The Merseyside club sit 16th in the standings, four points above the relegation zone. They are back in action on Saturday when they take on Brentford in the FA Cup.

($1 = 0.7438 pounds)

