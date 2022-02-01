Olympics-Paris 2024 boss to miss Beijing Games after testing positive for COVID

Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet will not attend the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19, the French organizing committee said. Estanguet was due to fly to the Chinese capital to observe the first part of the Games but will now stay in France, with Etienne Thobois, the Paris 2024 chief executive, expecting to make the trip.

Estanguet was at the start of last year's Tokyo Olympics after also attending part of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang. French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu will also fly to Beijing during the Games to visit French athletes.

