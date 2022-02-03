Golf-Vic Open replaces NZ Open as British Open qualifier

Next week's Vic Open will award three spots into the British Open for the first time as part of the Open qualifying series, organisers said on Thursday. The announcement comes after Tuesday's news that the New Zealand Open, which was to be an Open qualifier, had been cancelled due to concerns over coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The top three finishers at the Feb. 10-13 Vic Open who are not already exempt into the British Open will punch their tickets, provided they finish in the top-10 overall. Played at the 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, the Vic Open is organised by Golf Australia and sanctioned by the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

"This is very exciting news for our tournament, and such a wonderful opportunity for the eligible players," said Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland. "Thanks to R&A (Royal & Ancient Golf Club) for their swift decision-making and support following the unfortunate cancellation of the New Zealand Open."

The British Open is the only one of men's golf's four major championships played outside the United States. This year's championship will be played on July 14-17 at St. Andrews in Scotland, where the Old Course will host the 150th anniversary of the R&A-run event.

A minimum of 46 places in the Open are available through the series, which provides qualifying opportunities at events around the world.

