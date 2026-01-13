Brooks Koepka's Return with a Price: PGA Tour Reinstatement and Financial Stakes

In a bold move back to his golfing roots, Brooks Koepka is rejoining the PGA Tour after a stint with LIV Golf. The former world number one recently applied for reinstatement following a notable departure from the Saudi-funded circuit. Koepka's return introduces a hefty financial implication under the new U.S.-based Returning Member Program.

Open exclusively to golfers who have clinched a major or The Players Championship since 2022, the program comes with what PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp describes as one of the biggest financial repercussions in professional sports. Koepka, a five-time major winner, will face a five-year forfeiture of potential equity worth $50-85 million, depending on his performance and the tour's growth.

Koepka is also required to contribute $5 million to charity, with recipients to be decided jointly with the PGA Tour. Despite the financial stakes, the program ensures that current members' playing opportunities remain unimpeded. Interested players are granted a limited window until February 2 to apply for reinstatement, signaling a rare, non-recurring opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)