Rugby-Scotland name team to face England in Six Nations

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named the following team to face England in their Six Nations opener at Murrayfield on Saturday. 15. Stuart Hogg - Exeter Chiefs - (Captain) - 88 caps

14. Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby - 22 caps 13. Chris Harris – Gloucester Rugby - 31 caps

12. Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 13 caps

10. Finn Russell – Racing 92 - (Vice-Captain) - 58 caps 9. Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors - 46 caps

8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 17 caps 7. Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby - 45 caps

6. Jamie Ritchie - Edinburgh Rugby - (Vice-Captain) – 31 caps 5. Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby - 48 caps

4. Jonny Gray – Exeter Chiefs – 64 caps 3. Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 42 caps

2. George Turner - Glasgow Warriors - 20 caps 1. Rory Sutherland - Worcester Warriors - 16 caps

Replacements: 16. Stuart McInally - Edinburgh Rugby - 43 caps

17. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 4 caps 18. WP Nel - Edinburgh Rugby - 43 caps

19. Sam Skinner - Exeter Chiefs - 15 caps 20. Magnus Bradbury - Edinburgh Rugby - 14 caps

21. Ben White - London Irish - Uncapped 22 Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 28 caps

23 Sione Tuipulotu - Glasgow Warriors - 1 cap

