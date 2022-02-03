Rugby-Scotland name team to face England in Six Nations

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 18:40 IST
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named the following team to face England in their Six Nations opener at Murrayfield on Saturday. 15. Stuart Hogg - Exeter Chiefs - (Captain) - 88 caps

14. Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby - 22 caps 13. Chris Harris – Gloucester Rugby - 31 caps

12. Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 13 caps

10. Finn Russell – Racing 92 - (Vice-Captain) - 58 caps 9. Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors - 46 caps

8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 17 caps 7. Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby - 45 caps

6. Jamie Ritchie - Edinburgh Rugby - (Vice-Captain) – 31 caps 5. Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby - 48 caps

4. Jonny Gray – Exeter Chiefs – 64 caps 3. Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 42 caps

2. George Turner - Glasgow Warriors - 20 caps 1. Rory Sutherland - Worcester Warriors - 16 caps

Replacements: 16. Stuart McInally - Edinburgh Rugby - 43 caps

17. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 4 caps 18. WP Nel - Edinburgh Rugby - 43 caps

19. Sam Skinner - Exeter Chiefs - 15 caps 20. Magnus Bradbury - Edinburgh Rugby - 14 caps

21. Ben White - London Irish - Uncapped 22 Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 28 caps

23 Sione Tuipulotu - Glasgow Warriors - 1 cap

