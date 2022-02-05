The Pittsburgh Steelers QB situation

As you likely already know, the Steelers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card. However, the end of their year could mean the end of Ben Roethlisberger's storied career. In the post-press conference, he made sure not to use the word "retire." However, he did say a few key phrases that made us think he might not return. So, what's the Steelers' current situation?

Aside from looking at Roethlisberger's NFL stats, there are a couple of more reasons to move on. He's getting older and much less mobile, and the Steeler's need a fresh face.

The question for the Steelers is what will they do if he does retire. They can turn to their current backups to fill the position, or perhaps to the NFL. Draft.

Let's take a look at three scenarios that could happen.

Scenario #1: Ben Roethlisberger decides not to retire

This first scenario, we find rather unlikely, but not impossible. Last season, it seemed as if Roethlisberger would hang it up but decided not to.

If he pulls the same stunt again, Pittsburgh needs to ask themselves if this is the best move for their team. Plenty of veteran quarterbacks doesn't finish their career with the one they started with. It's time for them to move on.

Roethlisberger really showed his age this season, and there are some very talented young quarterbacks available. Roethlisberger's QBR was an awful 35.8, ranking 25th in the NFL. He threw ten interceptions and was sacked 38 times.

Maybe they'd be able to trade him off to a team desperate for a veteran QB? Either way, the Steelers need to learn to let go of Big Ben.

Scenario #2: The Steelers pass the torch to Mason Rudolph

We find this scenario pretty likely, especially since Rudolph is familiar with the team. Rudolph is a natural leader and has the attitude that Pittsburgh Steelers fans love. He's got high energy and he's also pretty mobile.

His only shortcoming is he hasn't quite learned how to read defenses well. This comes with more experience at the starting quarterback spot though.

There is really only one game this season to judge Rudolph, and it's the Steelers versus the Lions. Rudolph completed 30 passes on 50 attempts for 242 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

In the 2019 season, we received a much larger showing from Rudolph. He played in ten games, threw for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Scenario #3: The Steelers resort to the NFL Draft

This is the scenario that we see most likely for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sticking with Roethlisberger would be a bad choice. Turning it over to Rudolph would mean using more time to develop him.

Their best option is turning to the NFL Draft to find another franchise quarterback, much as they did with Roethlisberger. Especially with the large talent pool.

The Steelers won't have a great pick in the draft since they went to the playoffs. However, they have a second-round selection, and many think they'll select Desmond Ridder.

Ridder is the quarterback that led Cincinnati to a very successful season. He's got mobility and threw for 30 touchdowns and just eight interceptions this season. We think he'd be a great fit in Pittsburgh.

Our favorite scenario: Turning to the NFL Draft

Being stuck in the past hasn't helped any team in the NFL, and it never will. Plenty of organizations are starting to realize that fact.

Minnesota ditched their old regime and might even seek to replace Kirk Cousins for a youthful quarterback. The Steelers need to turn down Roethlisberger if he asks to return for another year.

Once they do this, they can start building on the youth they have.

Bringing in Ridder will be a huge help here. He has talent, can read defenses well, and can escape the pocket, something that's required of every quarterback now.

Out of all the scenarios available, the best one for the Steelers is turning to the NFL Draft.

