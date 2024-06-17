Left Menu

Biden Adviser Amos Hochstein Heads to Israel for Peace Talks

A senior Biden adviser, Amos Hochstein, will visit Israel on Monday to hold meetings aimed at preventing further escalation between Israel and Lebanon. This move comes amid ongoing attacks involving Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, causing concerns of a broader conflict in the Middle East.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2024 04:55 IST
A senior Biden adviser will travel to Israel on Monday for meetings to avoid further escalation between Israel and Lebanon, a White House official said.

Amos Hochstein will advance efforts to avoid further escalation along the "Blue Line" between Israel and Lebanon, said the official, who did not wish to be identified.

Attacks between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon have led to worries of a deeper war across the Middle East.

