India need firepower in middle-order, finalise batting positions ahead of ODI world Cup: Agarkar

Former pacer Ajit Agarkar says the Indian team needs to add some firepower in its middle-order and also sort out batting slots in the run-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Begining its preparations for the big-ticket event, India will take on the West Indies in an ODI series, beginning with the first game here on Sunday, under a new leader at the helm.

''The positions need to be cemented whichever it is or wherever they are going to bat whether Rahul is going to come in the middle then he has to stay in the middle for me over the course of the next year and a half till we approach that world cup,'' Agarkar said on Star Sports.

''So, that clarity has to be there because at the moment there are some gaps from that 4, 5 and 6 which will need some firepower in those positions.'' It will be first assignment for new white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma, who had missed the Test series against South Africa due to a left-hamstring injury and was subsequently also forced to skip the ODIs against the Proteas as he couldn't attain full fitness. ''India are very tough to beat at home. I think with Rohit Sharma coming back a lot fresher, India will start as favourites there's no doubt, especially in the ODI series,'' Agarkar said. India will host the 13th edition of the World Cup during October and November in 2023.

