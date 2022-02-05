Left Menu

National selection trials for athletics to begin on February 9

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 16:00 IST
National selection trials for athletics to begin on February 9
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • India

The national selection trails for 17 disciplines of athletics will be held over two days in eight National Centre of Excellence across the country starting on February 9, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday.

The selection trails are open to both boys and girls between the age group of 16 to 21 years.

The eight NCoEs are Bhopal (middle distance, Feb 17-18), Patiala (sprints, horizontal jumps, throws and combined events, Feb 14-15), Sonipat (sprints, throws, combined events & race walk, Feb 17-18), Trivandrum (sprints, jumps, middle distance, Feb 14-15), Bangalore (sprints, jumps, middle distance and racewalk, Feb 17-18).

Lucknow (middle distance, long distance, Feb 9 -10), Imphal (long distance, walk, Feb 14-15), Kolkata (sprints and combined events, Feb 17-18) are the other centres which will host the trials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022