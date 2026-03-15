Scam Cracked: Extortion Ring Targeting Nurses Busted in Imphal
Four individuals were apprehended in connection to an extortion scheme targeting contractual nurses at Imphal's Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences. The group, linked to the banned militant outfit KCP, extorted a significant sum and transferred it to the organization. Police seized Rs 39 lakh and a firearm during the arrests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 15-03-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 10:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Imphal arrested four individuals involved in an extortion scheme targeting contractual nurses at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).
According to a police statement, the arrests followed an FIR filed by the victims. Involved parties are accused of working under the orders of the banned militant organization KCP, with Rs 39 lakh and a firearm confiscated during the operation.
The accused transferred the extorted funds to the underground outfit, further implicating KCP in the nefarious act. The investigation highlights the persistent challenges in curbing militant influence in the region.
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