Left Menu

Motor racing-LA Coliseum race could lead to more NASCAR events in unlikely places

I think everyone wants to do something but the weather has to be different." NASCAR officials said they are exploring a variety of options. "Everything is open," Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O'Donnell told reporters after the race.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 08:37 IST
Motor racing-LA Coliseum race could lead to more NASCAR events in unlikely places

NASCAR's first-of-its-kind race on a temporary asphalt track inside LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday led drivers to offer their thoughts on where similar events could be staged in the future.

Joey Logano beat Kyle Busch to win the season-opening exhibition race at the century-old venue in downtown Los Angeles, which has hosted Olympics and Super Bowls but never a NASCAR event. "I can't believe we're here," Logano said after earning his second career win of a Clash event on a sun-soaked day in Southern California.

"This is an amazing event. Congratulations to NASCAR. This is such a huge step in our industry to be able to do this and to put on an amazing race for everybody. I'm out of breath. I'm so excited about this. It was a big win." Third place finisher Austin Dillon suggested NASCAR build a temporary track inside the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

Others saw opportunities for NASCAR to expand its reach overseas. "For me, I look at the NFL and what they do in London," said Kevin Harvick, who finished in 10th place.

"In order to really open doors, I think Wembley Stadium would be fun. I think everyone wants to do something but the weather has to be different." NASCAR officials said they are exploring a variety of options.

"Everything is open," Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O'Donnell told reporters after the race. "We've proven we can go to a cool stadium with a track around it and we know what to do, we can get in and out," he said.

"Ben, if he hasn't already, is already studying the footprints of a lot of different stadiums in the U.S.," said O'Donnell, referring to NASCAR Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation Ben Kennedy. "What works, what may not work. But we're also pretty happy here."

NASCAR now moves on the Daytona 500, which will be held in two weeks. (Additional reporting by Lewis Franck; Editing by Stephen Coates)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022