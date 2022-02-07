Edouard Mendy presented with The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper in Yaounde

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (www.FIFA.com), along with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, presented Edouard Mendy with The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper in Yaounde on Sunday, just minutes after the Senegal goalkeeper helped his nation to a historic maiden CAF Africa Cup of Nations win.

Mendy saved a spot-kick as Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties after 120 scoreless minutes, allowing Les Lions de la Teranga to claim a long-awaited continental crown.

The Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper was named Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper at last month's virtual awards, becoming the first African to claim the title.

The FIFA President's presentation capped an incredible evening for Mendy who was also named best goalkeeper at Africa's premier tournament.

(With Inputs from APO)