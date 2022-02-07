Left Menu

Edouard Mendy presented with The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper in Yaounde

Mendy saved a spot-kick as Senegal defeated Egypt 4-2 on penalties after 120 scoreless minutes, allowing Les Lions de la Teranga to claim a long-awaited continental crown.

07-02-2022
The FIFA President’s presentation capped an incredible evening for Mendy who was also named best goalkeeper at Africa’s premier tournament. Image Credit: Twitter(@FIFAcom)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (www.FIFA.com), along with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura, presented Edouard Mendy with The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper in Yaounde on Sunday, just minutes after the Senegal goalkeeper helped his nation to a historic maiden CAF Africa Cup of Nations win.

The Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper was named Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper at last month's virtual awards, becoming the first African to claim the title.

The FIFA President's presentation capped an incredible evening for Mendy who was also named best goalkeeper at Africa's premier tournament.

