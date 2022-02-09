Cricket-NZ-Australia T20 series cancelled due to travel restrictions
However, those plans have been substantially delayed. "We thank NZ Cricket for making every effort to host the series but unfortunately it wasn't possible given the border restrictions and quarantine requirements," said CA CEO Nick Hockley.
- Country:
- Australia
The Twenty20 series between New Zealand and Australia scheduled to be played in Napier next month has been cancelled, it was announced on Wednesday. Cricket Australia (CA) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to abandon the series due to New Zealand's border controls and quarantine requirements, CA said in a press release.
The short three-game series was initially arranged on the basis of the New Zealand Government's plan to relax restrictions between the two countries. However, those plans have been substantially delayed.
"We thank NZ Cricket for making every effort to host the series but unfortunately it wasn't possible given the border restrictions and quarantine requirements," said CA CEO Nick Hockley.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President approves conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2021
51 persons selected for Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards 2021; five awardees posthumous
Young leggie Bishnoi gets maiden call-up for Windies series; Kuldeep, Hooda make comebacks
Rumesh Ratnayake appointed Sri Lanka's interim coach for Australia series
Senior leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav makes comeback to India's white ball squad for home series against West Indies: BCCI sources.