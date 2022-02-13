Left Menu

New Bangladesh batting coach tests COVID positive

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 13-02-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 11:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Newly-appointed Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons has tested positive for COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCB) said. The 57-year-old Australian, who was named as the batting coach after South Africa's Ashwell Prince stepped down from the same position earlier this week.

Jalal Yunus, the BCB's cricket operations committee chairman, has confirmed to the Dhaka-based Prothom Alo that Siddons tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

He is currently in quarantine in his hotel in Dhaka.

Siddons, who was Bangladesh's head coach from 2007 to 2011, has spent most of his time watching BPL matches after arriving in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

