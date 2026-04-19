Dinesh Trivedi Set for Crucial Role as India's Envoy to Dhaka

In a significant diplomatic shift, Dinesh Trivedi, a former Union minister from West Bengal, is poised to become India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, sources revealed on Sunday.

Currently, Pranay Verma, who serves in this capacity, is set to transition to his new role as the ambassador to Belgium and the European Union after a recent appointment.

This potential move arises amidst India's intentions to improve relations with Bangladesh's new government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, following tumultuous political changes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)