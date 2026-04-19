Dinesh Trivedi Set for Crucial Role as India's Envoy to Dhaka
Dinesh Trivedi, a seasoned politician and former minister, is likely to be appointed as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh. The move comes as India aims to strengthen ties with Bangladesh under new leadership. Trivedi's experience makes him a strong candidate for this key diplomatic position.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic shift, Dinesh Trivedi, a former Union minister from West Bengal, is poised to become India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, sources revealed on Sunday.
Currently, Pranay Verma, who serves in this capacity, is set to transition to his new role as the ambassador to Belgium and the European Union after a recent appointment.
This potential move arises amidst India's intentions to improve relations with Bangladesh's new government, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, following tumultuous political changes in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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