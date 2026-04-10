CPI(M) Accuses Rebel Leader G Sudhakaran of Betrayal During Lok Sabha Elections

The CPI(M) escalated its critique of G Sudhakaran on Friday, accusing the rebel leader of assisting Congress in defeating the party candidate during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Alappuzha. Minister Saji Cherian alleged Sudhakaran, who ran as an independent supported by the UDF after not renewing his CPI(M) membership, stooped to new lows.

Cherian compared Sudhakaran's conduct to previous leaders like M V Raghavan and K R Gouri Amma, who, despite leaving the party, remained communists at heart and didn't attack CPI(M). He accused Sudhakaran of switching allegiances after failing to secure a seat, suggesting a premeditated alliance with Congress's K C Venugopal.

Cherian further alleged that Sudhakaran bypassed explaining his political stance, opting instead for personal attacks against CPI(M) leaders during campaigns. He accused Sudhakaran of leaking internal party issues to the opposition and predicted dire electoral consequences for Sudhakaran, emphasizing that no CPI(M) supporters backed him in Ambalapuzha.

(With inputs from agencies.)