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CPI(M) Accuses Rebel Leader G Sudhakaran of Betrayal During Lok Sabha Elections

The CPI(M) has intensified its critique of rebel leader G Sudhakaran, with Minister Saji Cherian claiming Sudhakaran aided Congress in Alappuzha's 2024 Lok Sabha election. Cherian alleges Sudhakaran joined the UDF, abandoning CPI(M) without explanation, resorting to personal attacks, and leaking party matters to the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:42 IST
CPI(M) Accuses Rebel Leader G Sudhakaran of Betrayal During Lok Sabha Elections
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The CPI(M) escalated its critique of G Sudhakaran on Friday, accusing the rebel leader of assisting Congress in defeating the party candidate during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Alappuzha. Minister Saji Cherian alleged Sudhakaran, who ran as an independent supported by the UDF after not renewing his CPI(M) membership, stooped to new lows.

Cherian compared Sudhakaran's conduct to previous leaders like M V Raghavan and K R Gouri Amma, who, despite leaving the party, remained communists at heart and didn't attack CPI(M). He accused Sudhakaran of switching allegiances after failing to secure a seat, suggesting a premeditated alliance with Congress's K C Venugopal.

Cherian further alleged that Sudhakaran bypassed explaining his political stance, opting instead for personal attacks against CPI(M) leaders during campaigns. He accused Sudhakaran of leaking internal party issues to the opposition and predicted dire electoral consequences for Sudhakaran, emphasizing that no CPI(M) supporters backed him in Ambalapuzha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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