Wyoming-registered firm of Assam CM's wife has London, Dubai, Dhaka addresses mentioned: Cong's Pawan Khera.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:05 IST
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Wyoming-registered firm of Assam CM's wife has London, Dubai, Dhaka addresses mentioned: Cong's Pawan Khera.
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