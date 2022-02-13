Roeiseland, Fillon Maillet win Olympic gold in pursuit races

Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway earned her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, and fourth medal overall, by winning the women's biathlon 10-kilometer pursuit race Sunday.

The Norwegian started the race with a lead because of her win in the sprint race and hit 19 of her 20 targets. Roeiseland overcame blowing snow and held her focus to shot cleanly in the last standing stop to win in 34 minutes, 46.9 seconds.

Elvira Oeberg, who was second in the sprint race and started 31 seconds behind Roeiseland, had three misses in her second and third shooting bouts but cleaned the last standing to finish 1:36.5 behind for silver. Tiril Eckhoff of Norway also missed three targets but came in 1:48.7 behind her teammate for the bronze medal.

Roseland previously won gold in the mixed relay as well as the sprint. She also won bronze in the individual race. In her first Olympic appearance, Oeberg has won two silver medals. Eckhoff earned her first medal at the Beijing Games.

In the men's race, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France hit all 20 of his targets despite the howling wind and skied to his second Olympic gold, the fourth medal overall, in the 12.5-kilometer pursuit.

Johannes Tingnes Boe had started first after winning gold in the sprint, but he missed two targets in his first standing shooting. Fillon Maillet passed the Norwegian and stayed out front.

Tarjei Boe was second in the sprint and went off second. He missed only one target and finished 28.6 seconds behind the Frenchman for his second silver medal of the Beijing Games. Eduard Latypov also only missed one target and won bronze, 35.3 seconds behind. Fillon Maillet also won gold in the individual race and silver in the mixed relay and the sprint.

